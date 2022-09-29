Fehoko (shoulder) was listed as a full participant during Dallas' walkthrough practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Fehoko recorded one reception (one target) for 12 yards over two offensive snaps before exiting Monday's win over the Giants with a shoulder injury. While the Cowboys did not hold a full practice Wednesday, the second-year wideout seems to have quickly overcome this issue. Fehoko has played 23 offensive snaps through the first three games of the season, though his usage could diminish even further if Michael Gallup, who is nearing a return from his torn ACL, is available to play in Week 4.