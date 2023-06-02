Fehoko could be ahead in the battle for the fourth wide receiver spot on the Cowboys' depth chart after OTAs, Patrik Walker of the team's website reports.

A fifth-round pick out of Stanford in 2021, Fehoko has only three catches through his first two NFL seasons, but he got some run in OTAs on the first team with Dak Prescott under center and showed sharp routes and sticky hands. Given his 6-3, 220-pound frame, Fehoko could be the most logical candidate to handle the role previously filled by Noah Brown as a core special teamer, run blocker and secondary target -- a role Brown turned into 43 catches for 555 yards and three TDs last year. Heading into mandatory minicamp, 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert appears to be Fehoko's primary competition for the WR4 spot.