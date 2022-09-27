Fehoko (shoulder) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Giants, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports

Fehoko recorded one reception (one target) for 12 yards before sustaining a shoulder injury at some point during Monday's contest, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. In the second-year wideout's absence, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin should see increased targets in Week 3.