Fehoko caught two of five targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

The 2021 fifth-round pick wasn't exactly consistent in this contest, but the same could be said for the entire Dallas passing game as a patchwork offensive line couldn't give the team's quarterbacks many clean pockets. Fehoko was on the other end of a one-yard TD toss from Will Grier in the second quarter on a designed rollout though, and overall he has looked much more comfortable heading into his second NFL campaign. Fehoko will be competing with Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown (toe), Dennis Houston and KaVontae Turpin for snaps and targets behind CeeDee Lamb (foot) in Week 1, as that group of unproven wideouts try to secure their spots on the depth chart before Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot) return to action.