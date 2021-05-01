The Cowboys selected Fehoko in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 179th overall.

Fehoko broke out as a legitimate WR1 for Stanford in 2020, but he did so at 23 years old, which cheapens the significance of the fact. If Fehoko has upside as an NFL wideout anyway it will be because of his standout size (6-foot-4, 222 pounds) and athleticism (4.43-second 40, 6.78-second three cone drill). He's an interesting prospect to monitor in Dallas, because they figure to run an uptempo and ambitious passing game and Michael Gallup is a free agent after 2021.