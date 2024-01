The Cowboys signed Conner to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2022, Conner rushed for 12-42-1 across eight games as a rookie but failed to make Jacksonville's 53-man roster out of training camp and spent all of 2023 on the team's practice squad. He's getting a change of scenery with the Cowboys and a chance to impress a new coaching staff.