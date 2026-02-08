Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Can't get to QB in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas played in 16 games during the regular season, tallying 27 tackles and one defensed pass.
Thomas notched 8.5 sacks over his final two seasons with the Jets, but he was unable to post any sacks in his first season with Dallas despite logging 414 defensive snaps. He signed a two-year contract last March, so Thomas is tentatively slated to return to the Cowboys next season.
More News
-
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Good to go for Week 12•
-
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Limited again•
-
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Limited in Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Will not play Monday•
-
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Hurts calf, exits Week 9 matchup•