Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Good to go for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (calf) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Thomas was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but logged a full practice Friday and should be ready to roll for Week 12. The veteran defensive lineman has appeared in nine games this season, producing 19 tackles (eight solo) and one pass breakup on 45 percent of the defensive snaps.
