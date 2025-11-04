Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Hurts calf, exits Week 9 matchup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas is questionable to return to Monday's clash against the Cardinals due to a calf issue.
Thomas was deemed questionable to return with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, so there's not much time for him to get back on the field. He logged one tackle prior to his exit.
