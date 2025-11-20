Thomas (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Thomas was unable to play in the Cowboys' 33-16 win over the Raiders on Monday due to a calf injury he sustained against the Cardinals in Week 9. His return to practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- indicates that he is progressing in his recovery. Thomas has two more chances to practice in full and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles.