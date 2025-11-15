Cowboys' Solomon Thomas: Will not play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Thomas (calf) will not play Monday versus the Raiders, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Thomas appears to be dealing with a calf injury suffered near the end of the Cowboys' Week 9 game against the Cardinals. The 30-year-old veteran was unable to practice Thursday in any capacity, despite coming off a Week 10 bye. Jay Toia could be in line for an increase in playing time with Thomas out.
