Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Thomas (calf) will not play Monday versus the Raiders, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thomas appears to be dealing with a calf injury suffered near the end of the Cowboys' Week 9 game against the Cardinals. The 30-year-old veteran was unable to practice Thursday in any capacity, despite coming off a Week 10 bye. Jay Toia could be in line for an increase in playing time with Thomas out.