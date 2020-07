Guidry has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State looked in line to compete for a depth role in Dallas' receiving corps during training camp, but he's instead elected to postpone his opportunities until 2021. A raw receiver with 6-foot-4, 200-pound size, Guidry will no doubt utilize his time away form the team by continuing to honing his craft.