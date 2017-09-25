Cowboys' Stephen Paea: Active Monday night
Paea (knee) is officially active for Monday night's game against the Cardinals, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Paea did not practice this week and was listed as questionable, but it appears the Cowboys were just being cautious. The veteran defensive tackle played 46 of 77 defensive snaps in Week 2, and is likely looking at a similar workload Monday.
