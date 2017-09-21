Play

Paea did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Paea's injury doesn't appear to be too serious, as it is a lingering problem that the team keeps a close eye on. It looks like the Cowboys are just taking precautionary measures with the defensive tackle and Paea likely won't miss any time as a result.

