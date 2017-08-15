Cowboys' Stephen Paea: Expects to play Saturday
Paea (knee) expects to play in Saturday's preseason tilt with the Colts, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.
Paea looks to be nearing a full return following a knee injury that has been plaguing him for months. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, Paea will likely play Saturday, per the report.
