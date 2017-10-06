Play

Paea (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Paea did not practice for the second consecutive week, although he did still play 29 of 69 defensive snaps against the Rams last Sunday. Things reportedly aren't as optimistic for the veteran defensive tackle this week, but he is still likely to be a game-day decision.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories