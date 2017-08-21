Play

Paea (knee) started at defensive tackle during Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

Paea played 12 defensive snaps and did not record a tackle. The veteran defensive tackle had been dealing with a nagging knee injury, but could potentially earn the starting job with Cedric Thornton (hamstring) currently slowed by injury.

