Cowboys' Stephen Paea: Starts in Saturday's preseason contest
Paea (knee) started at defensive tackle during Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.
Paea played 12 defensive snaps and didn't record a tackle. The veteran had been dealing with a nagging knee injury, but could earn a starting role to open the regular season with Cedric Thornton still recovering from a hamstring issue.
