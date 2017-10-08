Play

Paea (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Paea did not practice for the second consecutive week but will not attempt to play through the injury against the Packers. David Irving and former Packer Brian Price will likely be on tap for increased snaps in his absence Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories