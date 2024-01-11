Gilmore (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he expects Gilmore will play Sunday, and his presence at practice Thursday lends credence to that confidence. If he is able to upgrade to full participation Friday, he could avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
