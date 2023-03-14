The Colts are in line to trade Gilmore (wrist) to the Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Although Gilmore -- who should be past the wrist injury that sidelined him in Week 18 last season -- is no longer the shutdown corner he was a few years ago, he's still excellent in coverage. He should immediately step in as a starter across from Trevon Diggs, giving the Cowboys an excellent pair of outside corners. Gilmore will benefit from the pressure that Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense can put on opposing quarterbacks, as it should lower the amount of time he's in coverage. That level of pressure is a luxury Gilmore didn't have in 2022 while playing with the Colts.