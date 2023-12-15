Gilmore (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday''s game against the Bills, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gilmore missed practice to begin the week for rest, but ended not participating in practice all week after picking up an illness. He had a season-high nine tackles and a forced fumble in the Cowboys' Week 14 win over the Eagles. If Gilmore can't suit up for Sunday's contest, Jourdan Lewis is the likely candidate to move into the starting cornerback role alongside DaRon Bland.