Gilmore recorded nine solo tackles and forced a fumble in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

The Cowboys' aggressive defense forced and recovered three fumbles in total, but Gilmore's strip of A.J. Brown on Philadelphia's first drive of the second half might have been the back-breaker. The nine stops were a team high for the game and a season high for the veteran cornerback, and they give Gilmore an even 50, just the fifth time in his 12-year career he's reached that mark.