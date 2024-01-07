Gilmore (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Commanders, per The Dallas Morning News.
Gilmore sustained the shoulder injury in the final minutes of the second quarter.Nahshon Wright will likely fill into the slot role while Jourdan Lewis takes over at corner opposite DaRon Bland while Gilmore is sidelined.
