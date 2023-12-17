Gilmore (illness) is expected to play Sunday against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gilmore has yet to practice this week, for rest purposes Wednesday, then ultimately due to feeling ill later in the week. However, the veteran corner has taken a turn for the better and should suit up Sunday against Buffalo, which is good news for the Dallas secondary.
