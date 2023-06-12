Gilmore has been a regular participant in spring practices, Layten Praytor of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The Cowboys traded for Gilmore in March after his rebound season with the Colts last year. If he can do it again in his age-32/33 season ahead, Dallas will have one of the best CB duos in the league between Gilmore and Trevon Diggs. There doesn't seem to have been any lingering issue with the wrist injury that prevented Gilmore from playing Week 18 last year.