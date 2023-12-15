Gilmore missed practice Thursday due to an illness, Jon Machota of The Athleticreports.
The cornerback also had a veterans' day off Wednesday. Gilmore has one more practice day to try to get back on the field ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bills. Jourdan Lewis would be in line to play more snaps if Gilmore can't go.
