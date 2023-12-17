Gilmore (illness) is active Sunday against the Bills, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Gilmore never practiced this week but was expected to play as previously reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran corner's ability to play should certainly benefit the Cowboys' secondary.
