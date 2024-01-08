Gilmore's MRI results Monday showed no significant damage to his shoulder, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Gilmore suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Commanders, which helped the Cowboys clinch the NFC East. According to Fowler, the South Carolina product told reporters after the game that he would suit up for the team's wild-card game against the Packers on Sunday. However, Gilmore should still be considered questionable until Dallas releases an injury report without him on it.