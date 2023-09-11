Gilmore recorded four tackles and three passes defended, including an interception, in Sunday's 40-0 rout of the Giants.

The Cowboys' defense dominated the game, and Gilmore made an impact in his debut for the club by plucking an errant Daniel Jones throw early in the second quarter. The veteran cornerback hasn't pulled down more than two INTs in a season since 2019, but with an aggressive, star-studded Dallas defense giving QBs little time and few opportunities to make optimal choices, Gilmore could see a lot more chances to create turnovers than he's been used to.