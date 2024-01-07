Gilmore (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Gilmore out for the rest of Sunday's contest, DaRon Bland will take over at corner, while Nashon Wright steps into the slot corner role. Gilmore had six solo tackles before the injury.
