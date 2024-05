Bass (elbow) is participating in the Cowboys' organized team activities, Mickey Spagnola of the team's official website reports.

Bass underwent elbow surgery following the 2023 campaign. The undrafted rookie earned a spot on Dallas' 53-man roster, but spent most of the season backing up Tyler Smith at guard. However, he did start two contests. His participation at OTAs indicates his health is back up to par heading into his second season.