Vasher (knee) participated in OTAs and minicamp, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Vasher joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech last year, but he missed the season due to a meniscus injury suffered in college. Vasher was able to shine during practice, something he'll work to continue to do in training camp, as he tries to earn a spot on the Cowboys' 2022 squad.
