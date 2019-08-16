Charlton (ankle) has returned to health and played in the Cowboys' preseason opener against the 49ers on Saturday, John Owning of SportsDay reports.

Charlton was slowed by an ankle injury heading into training camp, but after taking the field for Week 1 of the preseason, it appears he's put the issue behind him. He's expected to slot in in a depth pass rush role this season for Dallas.

