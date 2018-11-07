Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Dealing with injured shoulder
Charlton injured his shoulder in Monday's game against the Titans and isn't expected to practice early this week, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It remains to be seen how serious Charlton's shoulder injury is, but the fact he's expected to miss some practice time isn't encouraging. If he's inactive in Week 10 against the Eagles, expect Dorance Armstrong to see an increased workload, as long as Randy Gregory (knee) remains out.
More News
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Questionable to return to Monday's game•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Removed from injury report•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Dealing with thumb issue•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Hand in cast•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Leads dominant pass rush against Giants•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...