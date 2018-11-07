Charlton injured his shoulder in Monday's game against the Titans and isn't expected to practice early this week, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It remains to be seen how serious Charlton's shoulder injury is, but the fact he's expected to miss some practice time isn't encouraging. If he's inactive in Week 10 against the Eagles, expect Dorance Armstrong to see an increased workload, as long as Randy Gregory (knee) remains out.