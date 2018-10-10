Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Dealing with thumb issue
Charlton indicated he's dealing with a thumb injury, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The severity or how Charlton injured is thumb is still unknown, so we'll have to wait and see how much he practices this week in order to determine his status for Week 6 against the Jaguars.
