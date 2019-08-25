Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Getting MRI on ankle
Charlton will get an MRI to assess an injury to his ankle, although he doesn't believe it to be serious, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Charlton underwent an ankle scope in mid-May and was healthy going into Dallas' preseason matchup with the 49ers on Aug. 15. It's unclear if the ankle injury he sustained Saturday is to the same ankle as the one that irritated him over the summer. If the injury is more serious than the 24-year-old believes and he misses any time, Jalen Jelks and Kerry Hyder would be next in line to receive extra reps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...