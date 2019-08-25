Charlton will get an MRI to assess an injury to his ankle, although he doesn't believe it to be serious, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Charlton underwent an ankle scope in mid-May and was healthy going into Dallas' preseason matchup with the 49ers on Aug. 15. It's unclear if the ankle injury he sustained Saturday is to the same ankle as the one that irritated him over the summer. If the injury is more serious than the 24-year-old believes and he misses any time, Jalen Jelks and Kerry Hyder would be next in line to receive extra reps.