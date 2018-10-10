Charlton was seen with a cast on his hand Tuesday, though he declined to comment on what happened, Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Until we know the severity of Charlton's hand injury, his status for Sunday against the Jaguars is up in the air. Hopefully this week's practice reports will shed light on the matter. Randy Gregory would likely see an increased workload if Charlton is inactive.

