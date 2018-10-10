Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Hand in cast
Charlton was seen with a cast on his hand Tuesday, though he declined to comment on what happened, Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Until we know the severity of Charlton's hand injury, his status for Sunday against the Jaguars is up in the air. Hopefully this week's practice reports will shed light on the matter. Randy Gregory would likely see an increased workload if Charlton is inactive.
More News
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Leads dominant pass rush against Giants•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Returns to practice•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Sidelined with shoulder injury•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Quiet rookie campaign•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Notches first NFL sack Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: May be more involved soon•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...