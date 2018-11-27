Charlton (shoulder) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Charlton has missed three straight games due to a lingering shoulder issue, and finally appears to be nearing a full recovery. The 2017 first-round pick's return would be a notable boost to Dallas' defensive front, especially with Maliek Collins (knee) nursing an injury. If he's able to suit up Week 13, Charlton will work to contain a formidable Saints offense during Thursday Night Football.

