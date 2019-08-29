Charlton (ankle) is showing improved body language and technique this preseason, Jori Epstein of USA TODAY reports.

Charlton flashed his potential with a pair of sacks in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, and the ankle injury he suffered during the contest doesn't appear to be much of a concern. The 2017 first-round pick had 27 tackles (13 solo) and one sack in only 11 games last season.

