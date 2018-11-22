Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Inactive Thursday
Charlton (shoulder) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Charlton was limited in practice throughout the week, and was unable to get healthy enough to suit up Thanksgiving Day. The 2017 first-round pick will miss his third consecutive game, allowing Randy Gregory to slot into the starting lineup.
