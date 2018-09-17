Charlton recorded three tackles, including his first sack of the year, and forced a fumble in Sunday night's win over the Giants.

The Cowboys' pass rush was in Eli Manning's face all night, racking up six sacks in total, and Charlton was one of the QB's most frequent tormentors. After picking up only three sacks in 16 games as a rookie last year, the defensive end appears poised to take a big step forward in his production in 2018.