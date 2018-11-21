Charlton (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Charlton has been a limited participant in practice all week, and could be a game-time decision for Thursday's divisional matchup against the Redskins. If the second-year pro is unable to take the field Week 12, expect Randy Gregory to slot into the starting lineup.

