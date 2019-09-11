Charlton (ankle) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Charlton didn't suit up for the season opener due to a sprained ankle, but those issues are behind him. The 2017 first-round pick hasn't lived up to expectations through his first two years, however, and he's expected to continue being a situational defensive end for the Cowboys.

