Cowboys' Taco Charlton: May be more involved soon
Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli wants to see Charlton more involved in upcoming games, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Charlton played a season-high 38 snaps in Week 7, recording just one tackle and one pass breakup. Marinelli says the defensive end is making "baby steps" but wants the rookie first-round pick to bring his game to another level. Charlton is the only defensive end that was chosen in the first round in the 2017 draft that hasn't recorded a sack yet, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
