Charlton recorded his first NFL sack in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

The 28th overall pick in this year's draft has had a quiet start to his career, which isn't unusual for a defensive end adjusting to the strength and technique of NFL offensive linemen, but with DeMarcus Lawrence and David Irving commanding plenty of extra attention, Charlton is starting to find some lanes to the QB of his own. Don't be surprised if he joins the Cowboys' sack party more often in the second half.