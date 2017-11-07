Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Notches first NFL sack Sunday
Charlton recorded his first NFL sack in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.
The 28th overall pick in this year's draft has had a quiet start to his career, which isn't unusual for a defensive end adjusting to the strength and technique of NFL offensive linemen, but with DeMarcus Lawrence and David Irving commanding plenty of extra attention, Charlton is starting to find some lanes to the QB of his own. Don't be surprised if he joins the Cowboys' sack party more often in the second half.
More News
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: May be more involved soon•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Plays in Saturday preseason contest•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Practicing in limited fashion•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Nursing hip injury•
-
Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Picked 28th by Dallas•
-
What you missed: Packers look hopeless
A quarterback problem turns Green Bay into a virtual desert in Fantasy. Chris Towers catches...
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...