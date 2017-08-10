Play

Charlton is dealing with a hip injury, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Charlton said his injury is "like a muscle spasm," which doesn't sound like much, but it could be a problem if it lingers on throughout the preseason. He isn't certain to be available for Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories