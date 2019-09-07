Charlton will be inactive for the Cowboys' season opener against the Giants due to a sprained ankle, SportsDay.com reports.

Charlton sustained the injury in a preseason game against the Texans on Aug. 24. While he was a participant at practice throughout the week, the Cowboys have opted to exercise caution. The former first-round pick is projected to back up Tyrone Crawford at defensive end when healthy this season.

