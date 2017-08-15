Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Plays in Saturday's preseason contest
Charlton (back) played in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.
The rookie had been dealing with a lingering back injury coming into Saturday's contest so it was a great sign to see him running around making plays. Charlton played 26 defensive snaps for the Cowboys and looks poised to make his mark on the defense come Week 1.
