Charlton (back) played in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.

The rookie had been dealing with a lingering back injury coming into Saturday's contest so it was a great sign to see him running around making plays. Charlton played 26 defensive snaps for the Cowboys and looks poised to make his mark on the defense come Week 1.

