Charlton (back) was limited in practice Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Charlton has been nursing this back injury and a hip injury for a few days now, and he's being listed as day-to-day. The 2017 first-round pick recorded 40 tackles and 10 sacks in 11 games for the University of Michigan, and now he has a serious chance at earning a Week 1 starting job in Dallas. Tyrone Crawford (ankle) and Benson Mayowa (knee) are his toughest competition, and neither for them have overly-impressive NFL records. The first step is getting healthy enough to play again, and his next chance will be Saturday against the Rams.

