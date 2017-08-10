Cowboys' Taco Charlton: Practicing in limited fashion
Charlton (back) was limited in practice Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Charlton has been nursing this back injury and a hip injury for a few days now, and he's being listed as day-to-day. The 2017 first-round pick recorded 40 tackles and 10 sacks in 11 games for the University of Michigan, and now he has a serious chance at earning a Week 1 starting job in Dallas. Tyrone Crawford (ankle) and Benson Mayowa (knee) are his toughest competition, and neither for them have overly-impressive NFL records. The first step is getting healthy enough to play again, and his next chance will be Saturday against the Rams.
